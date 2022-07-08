BOSTON (WHDH) – Red Sox fans can enter for a chance to fly with David Ortiz to Cooperstown and witness the former Red Sox slugger’s induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Red Sox Foundation and the David Ortiz Children’s Fund are holding a “Fly with Ortiz” sweepstakes, with a grand prize of two tickets to fly with Ortiz on a private jet on Thursday, July 21. The grand prize also includes hotel accommodations and tickets to the Hall of Fame ceremony on Sunday, July 24.

To enter the sweepstakes, fans can head to redsox.com/FlyWithOrtiz. Entrants must submit their entry form by 8:59:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 10.

The grand prize winner will also get a chance to host the World Series trophies won by Ortiz and the Red Sox in 2004, 2007 and 2013 “for up to two hours at their home or a location within Greater Boston,” according to a news release.

Proceeds from the sweepstakes will support both the Red Sox Foundation and the David Ortiz Children’s Fund, which provides support for children in the Dominican Republic and New England who are unable to afford critical cardiac care.

Ortiz was elected to the Hall of Fame earlier this year. The former designated hitter and first baseman was a 10-time All Star, seven-time Silver Slugger winner, and ranked 17th on the MLB’s All Time Home Run list. He logged 541 homeruns across his career with the Red Sox and Minnesota Twins.

