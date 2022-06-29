BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox fans can enter for a chance to win two tickets to Fenway Park and see David Ortiz be honored for his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Red Sox Foundation and the David Ortiz Children’s Fund are holding a sweepstakes for two premium game tickets to the July 26 match against the Cleveland Guardians. Before the game on Tuesday, the Red Sox will celebrate the former slugger’s induction with a pregame ceremony.

Ortiz will officially be inducted in Cooperstown, New York on Thursday, July 21. He was elected into the Hall of Fame earlier this year.

To enter the sweepstakes, fans can take part at redsox.com/FlyWithOrtiz. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, June 29 at 8:59 p.m.

Proceeds from the sweepstakes will support both the Red Sox Foundation and the David Ortiz Children’s Fund, which provides support for children in the Dominican Republic and New England who are unable to afford critical cardiac care.

Previous prizes for the sweepstakes included a paid trip to fly from Boston to New York with Ortiz for the induction ceremony on July 21. A baseball autographed by Ortiz, is also up for grabs, with a deadline of July 6.

