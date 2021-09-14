BOSTON (WHDH) - Councilor At-Large Annissa Essaibi George, 47, thanked her team, her family, and a raucous group of her supporters for their work and dedication to her campaign as candidates waited for official results Tuesday night.

She touted her experiences as a former public school teacher, mother of four, and small business owner as she made a final push for the mayor’s office.

“This is about our city, this is about our future, this is about the people of Boston,” she said as a chorus of chants erupted at her party in Dorchester.

Essaibi George stressed how important it is for every vote to be counted.

First elected in 2015, Essaibi-George is the daughter of immigrants — a father from Tunisia and a mother born in Germany in a settlement for people displaced from Poland.

