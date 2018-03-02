Entire town of Scituate loses power amid catastrophic storm

SCITUATE, Mass. (WHDH) — The entire town of Scituate is without power Friday night after a nor’easter swept through, flooding the town and bringing down trees and utility poles.

Officials declared a state of emergency for Scituate Friday. Many roads and parking lots are impassable and waves said to be higher than two-story homes are battering the area. Many neighborhoods were left underwater.

Residents are still recovering from January’s powerful storm that flooded the seacoast town.

Getting worse in #Scituate. Homes not visible at times from waves. People in this area have left! @7News pic.twitter.com/n08MmZGbDL — Alex DiPrato 7News (@AlexDiPrato) March 2, 2018

“We are urging those residents in the areas that are subject to flooding to evacuate by 10 a.m. (Friday). Once those tides come up, we don’t anticipate that we’ll be able to access those areas again until sometime Saturday,” said James Boudreau, Scituate Town Administrator.

Town officials are warning that while they have emergency vehicles standing by, they may not be able to get to people if they run into trouble.

“Many of these coastal roads, we expect to become covered in anywhere from two to four feet of sand and cobble and debris. There’s a good chance, because of the tide coming out and the next one coming in, they’re not going to get cleared,” said Police Chief Michael Stewart.

Officials have opened a shelter at Scituate High School for those stuck in the storm. The state of emergency will last through 10 a.m. Sunday.

