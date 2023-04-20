BOSTON (WHDH) - An environmental group has claimed responsibility after dozens of cars in Boston’s Beacon Hill neighborhood had their tires deflated on Wednesday night.

The group Tyre Extinguishers said it targeted gas-guzzling SUV’s.

Speaking on Thursday, neighbors were left bewildered.

“I’m flabbergasted,” area resident Jim Nally said. “It solves nothing.”

Tyre Extinguishers said it deflated tires on 43 luxury SUVs, saying the cars are dangerous to the environment, especially in cities where there are sustainable transit options available.

7NEWS found deflated tires and leaflets left by the activists on several streets in Beacon Hill, including Mount Vernon Street, and Brimmer Street, where five vehicles in a row were hit.

In each case, a leaflet read “Your gas guzzler kills.”

Tina Truedson said one of her friends who drives a Jeep had her car’s tires flattened.

“Actually she was very good about it and said ‘My car does use a lot of gas,’” Truedson said. “But it’s still a tough one when you’ve got to go somewhere and you can’t go.”

According to a Boston police report, at least one driver told police they missed a medical appointment because of the vandalism.

“I’m totally against it and I’m somebody who grew up in the 60s — Vietnam and everything else,” Nally said. “So, I’m familiar with radicalism but you sort of have to draw a line.”

Tyre Extinguishers says it’s a global movement with members in 15 countries claiming to have deflated more than 10,000 SUV tires since March of last year.

The incident in Boston this week remained under investigation as of Thursday night.

