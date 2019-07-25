Environmental officials issue warning after West Springfield yak attack

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Environmental officials in West Springfield are warning residents to be on alert after a yak attack.

In a post on Facebook, the West Springfield Environmental Committee confirmed the attack at Bear Hole.

“Bear Hole is a place where you never know what you could encounter,” the post read. “Yaks are a first.”

Officials say the three yaks at the Bear Hole dam appeared docile at first but eventually charged someone about 8 p.m. on Tuesday, forcing them to flee onto a nearby trail.

Although police were notified, officials said there was “not much” they could do “other thank take notice, but advised they are run-aways from Westfield.”

The yaks are considered “not approachable” and residents are urged to stay away from them.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

