Environmental police capture bear that prompted lockdown at Auburn elementary school

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) – Environmental police captured a young black bear in Auburn Thursday morning after the bear caused a school to go into lockdown.

Bryn Mawr Elementary School went into lockdown Thursday morning after the bear was spotted in the parking lot. Police had also received several reports about the bear in residential areas of town.

“I went to Dunkin Donuts this morning and when I drove by Bryn Mawr School, it looked like something urgently was going on so I checked on my phone and it said the school was on lockdown for a bear,” said Pam Scheeran.

The young male bear that was sighted all over #Auburn today was tranquilized and is being COOLED prior to transport and relocation. pic.twitter.com/zGO5r64pgb — Auburn Police (@AuburnMAPolice) May 31, 2018

Police said they were also concerned that the bear could wander onto nearby roadways like the Mass Pike.

Environmental police searched through the woods and were able to locate the bear. The young male bear was tranquilized and cooled down with ice. He will be relocated in western Massachusetts.

Auburn police are reminding people to bring their bird feeders and other possible food sources inside to avoid these type of visitors.

