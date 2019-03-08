Environmental police free trapped coyote from porch railing in Weston

WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A coyote is once again roaming through Weston after Massachusetts Environmental Police officers helped free it from a porch railing.

Officers responding to a home in the town found the animal stuck between two metal slats and dangling off the porch, photos from the scene showed.

Officers assisted in freeing a coyote stuck in a porch railing in the Town of Weston; officers did not observe any injuries and the coyote ran away without issue once it was freed. pic.twitter.com/divgUhYl4W — MAEnviroPolice (@MAEnviroPolice) March 8, 2019

The coyote was not injured and it appeared calm as officers worked to wiggle it loose from the narrow opening.

Police say the coyote ran away without issue once it was freed.

Elizabeth Freeman had just gotten home from school and was letting their dog out when she saw the coyote run into the porch railing.

“I did not notice that the coyote was right there, but immediately once I let him out he started barking and then we went out,” she said. “I was yelling for my mom. When my mom came and got (our dog) inside and dragging him by the collar.”

The family says that’s when the startled coyote took off, running straight through the railing and getting stuck.

They called for help, all while the healthy looking coyote tried to free himself, but his hips would not budge.

“Poor guy just looking out there, and I thought I do not know how long he is going to be here,” Janie Freeman said. “You could tell he was OK. He was not making any noise. He just wanted to get through.”

