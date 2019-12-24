Environmental police K9 injured in crash on I-195 in Fairhaven

FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - An environmental police dog was taken to the vet on Tuesday after it was injured when the vehicle it was sitting in on Interstate 195 in Fairhaven was rear-ended, officials said.

The environmental police officer was conducting a check on some hunters off the highway near Exit 18 around 8:25 a..m when their parked cruiser was rear-ended by a pickup truck, according to state police.

The pickup truck driver was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The environmental police officer was away from their vehicle and not injured in the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

