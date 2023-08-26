KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Environmental Police responded to a report of a bear that was shot after attacking a goat in Kingston on Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a bear attacking a goat around 3 p.m. learned the owner shot at the bear while trying to protect the animal, according to police.

MassWildlife also responded to the area and officers determined the bear had an injury to one of its rear legs but was able to move on into the woods.

The area will be checked again on Saturday and the area will be monitored over the next several days to make sure the bear is able to care for itself.

