HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Environmental police are monitoring a bear nicknamed “Boo Boo” that has been spotted multiple times on the South Shore.

Hingham police say routine sightings do not need to be reported but that authorities should be made aware of hazards to the public or the bear.

The bear has been spotted in Scituate and Cohasset among other South Shore communities.

Police are urging residents to secure trash and remove bird feeders in order to prevent the bear from being attracted to their properties and said anyone who encounters the bear should stay away and not provoke it.

