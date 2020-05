WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts environmental police had to remove a bear from a Worcester neighborhood after it climbed a tree Monday, officials said.

The police tranquilized the bear and brought it to a nearby forest.

Officials said it’s usually best to let a bear make it out of a residential area on its own.

