Environmental police relocate moose spotted in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Environmental Police Department’s Large Animal Response Team relocated a moose that was found wandering through a densely populated area in Worcester, officials said.

Environmental police were alerted by Worcester police about 9:30 a.m. that the large female moose was hemmed in by fenced yards near Route 122 and determined that the best option was to immobilize and relocate the animal.

The moose was also ear-tagged for future identification purposes.

On Thursday afternoon, the environmental police said the moose was waking up in its new location.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)