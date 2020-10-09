Environmental police rescue coyote from vessel at Lynn yacht club

Courtesy Massachusetts Environmental Police

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Massachusetts Environmental Police were able to rescue a coyote stuck in a vessel at a yacht club in Lynn on Friday, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a coyote stuck inside a docked vessel at the Volunteer Yacht Club in Lynn found the animal and were assisted by Swampscott animal control officers at the scene, police said.

The coyote was successfully removed from the vessel and was unharmed, according to police. It was then released back into the wild.

 

