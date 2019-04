SOUTH HADLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Environmental police rescued three coyote pups that were found trapped in an in-ground pool in South Hadley on Saturday.

The agency shared photos of one of the pups on their Facebook page.

Click Here or more information about what to do if you find young wildlife.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)