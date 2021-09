Massachusetts environmental police officers rescued a bird while patrolling the mouth of Massachusetts Bay, between Cape Cod and Cape Ann Wendesday.

The Northern Gannet was found with a fishing lure through its foot and body.

The bird was said to be in good health after the hooks were removed and released back into the wild after a brief observation period.

Today, Officers on patrol in Stellwagen Bank encountered a Northern Gannet with a fishing lure through its foot and body. Officers were able to safely capture the bird and remove the hooks. The bird was found to be in good health and was released after a brief observation period. pic.twitter.com/xKTIIpumBi — MAEnviroPolice (@MAEnviroPolice) September 29, 2021

