Environmental police work to free coyote stuck in porch railing in Weston

WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A coyote is once again roaming through Weston after Massachusetts Environmental Police officers helped free it from a porch railing.

Officers responding to a home in the town found the animal stuck between two metal slats and dangling off the porch, photos from the scene showed.

Officers assisted in freeing a coyote stuck in a porch railing in the Town of Weston; officers did not observe any injuries and the coyote ran away without issue once it was freed. pic.twitter.com/divgUhYl4W — MAEnviroPolice (@MAEnviroPolice) March 8, 2019

The coyote was not injured and it appeared calm as officers worked to wiggle it loose from the narrow opening.

Police say the coyote ran away without issue once it was freed.

