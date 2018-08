BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - A Massachusetts Environmental Police Officer wrangled a 40-pound snapping turtle in Braintree Friday morning.

The turtle was rescued after being spotted crossing Route 3 in Braintree, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

Massachusetts Environmental Police and Massachusetts State Police successfully recovered a 40-pound snapping turtle crossing Route 3 in Braintree this morning. pic.twitter.com/NA9xqMUpj6 — MAEnviroPolice (@MAEnviroPolice) August 10, 2018

