WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi pitched three innings in Worcester on Sunday as he continued to recover from a case of lower back inflammation.

Eovaldi threw four strikeouts and gave up two runs as the WooSox beat the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 8-3.

The pitcher could be back in the lineup for Boston as soon as Friday to face the New York Yankees. Eovaldi said he is ready to make his return.

“I know I can pitch in the big leagues, so I just want to make sure my body feels good,” Eovaldi told 7NEWS. “For me, it’s making sure my mechanics feel good. Today, I feel like I was rushing a little bit, but I mean, just being excited out there, I was able to settle down after the first, second inning.”

“Overall, I was happy with how I felt out there,” he said.

Eovaldi came out for a fourth inning on Sunday, but gave up a double to the only batter he faced before leaving the mound.

His return for the Red Sox could come days after Chris Sale returns to the pitching rotation. Sale will make his 2022 MLB season debut on Tuesday versus the Tampa Bay Rays.

