EPA: Pine-Sol now approved to kill coronavirus on surfaces

(WHDH) — Pine-Sol has received approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for kill claims against SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Laboratory testing proved the disinfectant’s efficacy against the virus with a 10-minute contact time on hard, non-porous surfaces, The Clorox Company said in news release.

“We hope this new Pine-Sol kill claim will increase access to disinfectants that can help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Chris Hyder, Vice President and General Manager of the cleaning division at Clorox.

To disinfect against the virus, Clorox officials recommend applying Pine-Sol with a clean sponge or cloth and letting it stand on hard surfaces for at least 10 minutes before rinsing. For heavily soiled surfaces, pre-cleaning to remove excess dirt first is required.

To view a full list of products that meet EPA’s criteria for use against the virus, click here.

