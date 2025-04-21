BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts political and religious leaders, including Archbishop of Boston Richard Henning, mourned the loss of Pope Francis on Monday.

Henning expressed his condolences at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston’s South End, after the pontiff died in Vatican City at age 88.

“I just really enjoyed his company, he’s just friendly and open, and I would say that when you’re talking to him, he pays close attention. He’s a good listener,” Henning said. “And that’s one of the things he keeps calling the church to do — for all of us to be better listeners, listening to every perspective, listening for the holy sprit.”

“We see that fundamental humility. We see a man who has spent his life paying attention to the folks the world usually overlooks,” Henning continued.

This is the first time in decades Boston will not place a vote for a new pope. Henning cannot vote, as he is not a cardinal.

The former head of the Boston Archdiocese, Cardinal Sean O’Malley, participated in the 2013 conclave, but will not be able to vote this year due to his age. Only cardinals under the age of 80 can vote, and O’Malley turned 80 in June 2024.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, a practicing Roman Catholic, visited the Vatican in May 2024 for a climate summit. On Monday, she spoke on Francis’ legacy.

“He was the epitome of compassion and humility, and always reminded us with everything he did, every statement, every action of fundamental Christian values, to seek peace, to care for the vulnerable, and to take care of the treasure of our shared planet and this common home that we have,” Wu said.

Boston is known as a city with a large Catholic population and presence. On Monday, many local Catholics attended Mass and prayed for Francis.

“It’s sad. I was really sad. It’s not only me, the whole world is sad. The whole world. It’s terrible. It’s a terrible situation. All I can say, again, God rest his soul,” said local Carl Kazaka.

Mark Castera expressed his sadness at the pope’s passing Monday.

“I think his humility, I think he was a great leader but also a very level-headed person, and also just really down to Earth,” Castera said.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey also released a statement regarding the pope’s death.

“I am forever grateful for the honor to have met Pope Francis and been touched by his warmth, kindness, and humor. His life was a commitment to our sacred responsibility to care for others, especially the most vulnerable among us,” Healey said.

She went on to say that the Catholic Church is more inclusive and welcoming thanks to Pope Francis.

