Epping, NH police investigating after 2 men shot with ‘homemade cannon’

EPPING, N.H. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Epping, New Hampshire after two men were shot and injured by a “homemade cannon-type device” that discharged while it was being cleaned, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of two people with gunshot wounds at the community’s Safety Complex about 9:30 p.m. Saturday found Albert Dionne, 56, of Nottingham, New Hampshire, and Christopher Krafton, 52, of Amesbury, Mass., injured in the bed of a pickup truck, according to Epping police.

A preliminary investigation suggests the two men were at a house on Jacob’s Well Road when the cannon went off in the basement as Dionne was cleaning it, leaving both men with foot injuries.

Both men were taken to the hospital to be treated.

The incident remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

