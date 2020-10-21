Epsilon has strengthened to a hurricane and is moving toward Bermuda

(CNN) — Hurricane Epsilon has strengthened to a Category 1 storm as it moves toward Bermuda, threatening the island with dangerous swells.

The storm is forecast to approach but stay east of Bermuda, where its powerful winds could still be felt and have prompted a Tropical Storm Watch.

“While it is too soon to determine the exact details of Epsilon’s track and intensity near the island, tropical storm conditions are possible on Bermuda beginning Thursday with dangerous surf conditions also likely,” the National Hurricane Center said.

Large swells created by the storm could also affect the island over the next few days, the center said.

“These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions,” it added.

Epsilon’s hurricane-force winds currently extend up to 25 miles out from the center while tropical storm-force winds extend more than 300 miles out, it added.

Epsilon, which formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday, is now the 10th Atlantic hurricane this year — making 2020 only the 5th time since 1966 that this has happened. The last time there were 10 hurricanes was 2017.

Epsilon is also the 26th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which ends on November 30.

