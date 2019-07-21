Equifax to pay $700 million over largest data breach in U.S. history

BOSTON (WHDH) - Equifax is reportedly nearing a deal to pay about $700 million over the largest data breach in United States history.

According to multiple sources, the payment would settle probes into the 2017 data breach, which exposed the personal information of nearly 150 million people.

Hackers leveraged a security flaw to steal customer data.

The deal could be announced as early as Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)