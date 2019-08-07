Equinox, SoulCycle facing boycott over investor Stephen Ross’s support of Trump

Many people say they are canceling their SoulCycle and Equinox Fitness memberships after learning that a major investor in the company, Stephen Ross plans to hold a fundraiser for President Trump at his Long Island home.

Ross, also the owner of the Miami Dolphins, is planning the Hamptons fundraiser for Friday where attendees can donate up to $250,000 to the president’s 2020 reelection campaign.

On Twitter, the phrase, “BoycottEquinox” and “BoycottSoulCycle” were trending topics Wednesday. Those canceling their memberships claim the companies mission statements support inclusivity which they say stands in stark contrast to some of President Trump’s rhetoric.

At the Equinox in Boston’s Seaport, an employee, who chose to remain anonymous, told 7NEWS that the gym has been inundated with calls from people canceling their memberships.

In a statement, Equinox denounced Ross’s decision releasing a statement reading in part, “We want to let you know that Equinox and SoulCycle have nothing to do with the event and do not support it.”

They went on to say Ross is a “passive investor” and has no hand in the management of either business.

SoulCycle also released a statement regarding the issue reading in part, “We’re committed to all our riders and the communities we live in.”

Ross is defending his support of longtime friend Donald Trump after also receiving criticism from one of his players Wednesday.

“I always have been an active participant in the democratic process. While some prefer to sit outside of the process and criticize, I prefer to engage directly and support the things I deeply care about. I have known Donald Trump for 40 years, and while we agree on some issues, we strongly disagree on many others and I have never been bashful about expressing my opinions,” Ross said in a statement.

He continued to say, “I started my business with nothing and a reason for my engagement with our leaders is my deep concern for creating jobs and growing our country’s economy. I have been, and will continue to be, an outspoken champion of racial equality, inclusion, diversity, public education and environmental sustainability, and I have and will continue to support leaders on both sides of the aisle to address these challenges.”

At Equinox in Boston’s Seaport a worker tells @7News the gym has been flooded with calls to cancel memberships after investor Stephen Ross’ decision to hold fundraiser for President Trump. Many say mission statement of inclusion stand in contrast to Trump’s rhetoric. pic.twitter.com/DlpkGSFJLh — Alex DiPrato (@AlexDiPrato) August 8, 2019

In response to the controversy, some gyms are running promotions in an attempt to snap up those who have chosen to leave Equinox and SoulCycle.

Boston based company Turnstile is running a promotion called “All Souls Welcome.”

