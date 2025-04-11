(CNN) — Eric Dane has revealed a major health update.

The “Euphoria” and “Grey’s Anatomy” actor announced on Thursday that he has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

“I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter,” Dane, 52, said in a statement to People.

“I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of ‘Euphoria’ next week,” the actor told the publication. “I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

ALS is a progressive, neurodegenerative disease affecting the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that make the muscles of both the upper and lower body work, according to the ALS Association, a non-profit organization which works to research the disease and offer resources to people living with it. There is currently no known cure.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Dane for further comment.

In “Euphoria,” Dane plays Cal Jacobs, the troubled father to Jacob Elordi’s character in the HBO drama, which is scheduled to begin production on its third season on April 14. He rose to fame as the handsome Dr. Mark “McSteamy” Sloan on “Grey’s Anatomy” from 2006 – 2012. Dane’s credits also include film roles in movies like “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.”

Dane has been married to actress Rebecca Gayheart since 2004. The couple share two children.

