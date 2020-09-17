PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — One of President Donald Trump’s sons is making a campaign trip on behalf of his dad to Maine and New Hampshire.

Eric Trump was paying visits Thursday to the Trump campaign field office in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. He’s also heading to the Camp Ellis Pier in Saco for an event titled, “Fighting for Maine Lobster with Eric Trump.”

Eric Trump was in Georgia on Tuesday before making the trek north to New England. On Friday, he’ll be appearing on his dad’s behalf in Pennsylvania.

First lady Melanie Trump also was making a campaign visit Thursday to Manchester, New Hampshire.

