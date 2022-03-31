NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Ernie Boch Jr. announced Thursday that he plans to give away 7,000 gallons of free gas on Friday in celebration of “April Fuels” day.

The businessman and philanthropist will be pumping free gas at the Rojo Irving Car Wash in Norwood, where the price for a gallon of fuel is $4.25. The free gas will be given to drivers on a first come, first serve basis.

“Given the fact that tomorrow is April Fool’s Day, and the price of gas is at an all-time high, Ernie wanted to give people a break and put a smile on their face. Enjoy the weekend and APRIL FUELS!” a spokesperson for Boch said in a press release.

Coffee and pastries will also be served during the giveaway.

