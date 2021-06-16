LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) – Ernie Boch, Jr. said he plans to help out Lowell High School after students say a burst pipe left the music wing of the school flooded.

Pictures from inside the school showed knee-deep water filling up the basement with music sheets, tables and chairs floating in the water.

“So it smells horrible first off. You can see lines of where the water got up to,” said junior Curtis Chanthaboun. “So the entire basement was shut off and the school called the DPW and a private company to pump out the water and put it into the canal and so all those classes was closed off and only the ROTC wing was open.”

Dozens of damaged instruments could be seen in the dumpster outside the high school.

Boch spoke with the principal and music director and told 7NEWS that his non-profit organization Music Drives Us, which supplies grants to music programs, will make a big commitment to the school.

“The music departments in all the schools are so important,” he said. “Not only did they lose instruments, but they also lost sheet music and they lost costumes for the art department.”

Boch is even getting other businesses involved.

“Music Drives Us wants to replace the instruments and Hollywood Salvage wants to replace the costumes, so we’re well on our way,” he explained.

Chanthaboun said students with classes in the affected area used the cafeteria for the day.

“We all just heard by word of mouth from teachers about the flood in the basement and then when the photos started coming out that’s when we all saw the true extent,” he said.

Boch said he loved how strong Lowell’s arts and music program was and knew he needed to help.

“I love this city, I love this state, I love New England,” he said.

The superintendent tweeted his thanks, saying “It’s great to live & work in a community that rallies together through tough times on behalf of our children & families. #onelowell.”

Wednesday marks the last day of classes for Lowell High School students.

Those interested in donating to assist the replacement of the items damaged can do so here.

