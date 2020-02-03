Ernie Boch Jr. surprises waitress at Salisbury restaurant with $5K tip

SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Ernie Boch Jr. surprised a waitress in Salisbury over the weekend when he left a $5,000 tip on his bill.

Jennifer Navaria was working at Seaglass Restaurant on Saturday and waited on Boch’s table.

Navaria shared a photo of Boch’s $157.56 tab on Facebook, showing the hefty tip.

“Thank you, Ernie Boch, for your amazing generosity! You certainly made a job I really enjoy that much better,” Navaria wrote.

Boch also called on Donnie Wahlberg to be the next to leave a plentiful tip.

At the top of the bill, Boch wrote, “Donnie, your move.”

