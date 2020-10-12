Error leaves some Wayland voters with the wrong ballots

WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Mail-in voting is getting off to a troubled start in Wayland where some residents have been given the wrong ballots.

Voters are asked to check their ballots to ensure they have received one for the correct precinct. According to town officials, precincts one through 3 have one ballot and precinct four should have a different one.

Those who have received the wrong ballot should email the town clerk or call 508-358-6795 for a replacement.

Those who have already returned their ballot and do not wish to get a replacement will have their votes counted for all offices with the exception of the Office for Representative in General Court.

Voters may also vote early in-person anytime between Saturday, October 17, 2020, through Friday, October 30th in the gymnasium of Town Hall or at their polling place on Election Day.

