ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WHDH) — A slithery escape artist set off an alarm at a high school in Virginia.

A boa constrictor slipped out of his tank in Hayfield Secondary School’s science lab, setting off motion sensors.

Animal Protection Police Officer Siobhan Chase says the tank was secured but Buddy the Boa was still able to get out.

Chase helped find Buddy who is now back in his tank.

“He was a little freaked out when I popped up on top of the cabinet, he was like, ‘Oh my god,'” she said. “I just kind of picked him up and he was like, ‘Oh, OK I’m used to this.'”

Buddy is back in his secured tank, which now has biology books piled on top just in case.

