RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A bull escaped a farm in Raynham Monday morning, leading police and farm staff on a chase around town.

Crews spent hours tracking the animal as it ran through multiple fences, caused an accident on I-495, and jumped into a nearby lake, according to police.

“We were frightened. It’s something you don’t see every day, especially in this area,” Raynham Police Captain Peter Beatrice said during a news conference.

Police released body camera video showing the 1,300-pound animal charging at people.

An officer fired shots at the bull, hitting it in the leg.

“We want to thank our department members who put themselves in harm’s way, in the face of a very large and very aggressive animal, in order to protect this community,” Beatrice said. “This situation could have been a lot worse if it weren’t for the actions of those officers.”

Because of its aggression, the bull was put down by a farm owner.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)