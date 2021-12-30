BOSTON (WHDH) - The Green Line Extension project is continuing to make progress as Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday rode a test train along the new track.

The extension project extends the northern end of the Green Line to Somerville and Medford and, after several delays, it’s scheduled to open this spring.

“This is the project people though would never get done much less finished,” Baker said on Thursday. “And for us as an administration to have played a small ole in delivering this is especially sweet.”

Baker was joined by Somerville’s mayor and transportation leaders for Thursday’s test ride.

The MBTA first started testing trains along the Green Line earlier this month.

