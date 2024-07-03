BOSTON (WHDH) - Many excited spectators have traveled from near and far — including across the country — to catch Thursday’s Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular.

Around 300,000 people are expected to attend the show at the Hatch Shell along the Esplanade to celebrate the Fourth of July the way Boston knows best.

“Each year it gets better and we wouldn’t want to be anywhere else,” said Michelle Thomas, a regular spectator.

She said she came to the Esplanade a day early to perfect her plans.

“It’s always nice to get a head start because it will get a lot more crowded,” Thomas said.

Some are planning to watch the show in person for the very first time.

“I’ve seen it on TV so many times, but I’ve never seen it in person,” said Jess Harding.

One family traveled from Louisiana to honor their late mother’s favorite tradition.

“We never missed it, me and Mom always watched the Boston Pops every year,” said Bryan Perrin. “My mom passed away last July so this is the first time we decided to come up to Boston to try to catch the Boston Pops.”

The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular will be broadcast on 7NEWS. The show is produced by and also airing on Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg Radio. It is sponsored by Herb Chambers.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)