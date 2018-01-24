BOSTON (WHDH) - The Esplanade is taking the Super Bowl showdown seriously by implementing a Philadelphia prohibition.
Any Philadelphia sports apparel is banned, including flyers and Phillies, 76ers and Eagles gear.
The list of prohibited items also includes Philadelphia favorites, such as:
- Soft pretzels
- Cheesesteak sandwiches
- Philly natives Will Smith and Sylvester Stallone
- Actual eagles including bald eagles
- Cracked copper bells like the Liberty Bell
- Philadelphia brand cream cheese
