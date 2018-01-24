BOSTON (WHDH) - The Esplanade is taking the Super Bowl showdown seriously by implementing a Philadelphia prohibition.

Any Philadelphia sports apparel is banned, including flyers and Phillies, 76ers and Eagles gear.

The list of prohibited items also includes Philadelphia favorites, such as:

Soft pretzels

Cheesesteak sandwiches

Philly natives Will Smith and Sylvester Stallone

Actual eagles including bald eagles

Cracked copper bells like the Liberty Bell

Philadelphia brand cream cheese

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)