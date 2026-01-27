BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Patriots Head Coach and eight-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick is out of the running for a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, according to ESPN.

ESPN reports that Belichick, who has the second-most coaching wins in the history of the NFL, will fall short of the 40 votes needed for induction into the Hall.

ESPN sources said his involvement in cheating scandals with the Patriots was likely a reason several voters left him off their ballot.

During the first half of the New England Patriots’ game against the New York Jets in 2007, a Patriots video assistant was caught on the sideline illegally videotaping Jets coaches’ defensive signals, which began the scandal known as “Spygate.” Seven years later, Belichick and the Patriots also came under fire for using footballs that had been deflated to air pressure levels below what the league allowed during the AFC Championship game. Quarterback Tom Brady served a four-game suspension for the infamous scandal that became known as “Deflategate.”

Belichick, who is currently the Head Coach at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, will be eligible again next year.

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft and former Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri are also on the ballot for this year’s Hall of Fame class.

