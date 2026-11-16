FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - According to ESPN, Drake Maye’s injury could keep him out for an extended period of time.

The Patriots QB was sacked and sidelined during Sunday’s game against the lions in Germany and he is now dealing with a significant ankle injury.

ESPN’s Ian Rapoport said it’s even possible maye could miss the REST of the season.

The pats are now 5-5 on the season and are second in the AFC East.

The team has a bye this week and won’t play again until after Thanksgiving.

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