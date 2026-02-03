FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Sources told ESPN Patriots owner Robert Kraft was not selected to this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Kraft reportedly did not get the 40 required votes out of 50 to be elected into this year’s class.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel played for three of the six Super Bowl’s the Pats won under Kraft’s ownership.

“I would just say that that’s unfortunate,” Vrabel said. “I would say that. In my experiences with Robert he’s more than deserving and you know he’ll be in the Hall of Fame, I’m not in charge of when that happens.”

Kraft’s missing the cut follows what many call the snubbing of former Pats coach Bill Belichick after it was reported he also would not get into the hall in his first year of eligibility.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league, nor he, are to blame.

“We are not involved with it, listen,” Goodell said. “Bill Belichick’s record goes without saying same with the patriots and Robert Kraft who is also a candidate. They’re spectacular and they’ve contribute so much to this game and I believe they’ll be Hall of Famers.”

In addition to owning a team that won six Super Bowls, Kraft was seen as instrumental in ending a lockout for players in 2011. Unlike Belichick, Kraft was on the ballot for 11 years, being a semi-finalist last year and a finalist this year.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)