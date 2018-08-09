ESPN: Patriots, Tom Brady working to restructure contract

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots and Tom Brady are reportedly working on a contract overhaul that would pay the veteran quarterback more money in performance-based incentives.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter says a source told him that the two sides plan to finalize a restructured deal within the next 24 hours.
The changes would give Brady a “chance to bring his contract more in line with other QBs,” according to Schefter.
No additional details were immediately available.
