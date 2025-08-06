BOSTON (WHDH) - According to ESPN, the Boston Red Sox are finalizing a contract extension with rookie outfielder Roman Anthony worth $130M over 8-years.

Before being called up, Anthony, 21, was the top rated prospect in baseball.

In 46 games this season, Anthony is batting .283 with two home runs and 19 runs batted in with an on base percentage of .400. Anthony also has an on base plus slugging percentage of .828.

Since his call-up, the Red Sox have surged to second place in the American League East and have won seven games in a row. They’re currently three games back of the Toronto Blue Jays with a 64-51 record.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan says the deal will start in 2026 and includes a club option to keep Anthony under team control through 2034.

