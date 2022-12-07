The Boston Red Sox have bolstered their bullpen by adding Kenley Jansen to their ranks, according to reports.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan tweeted Wednesday morning that Boston and the closer reached an agreement on a two-year contract worth $32 million.

A longtime fixture for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Jansen spent 12 seasons with the team, including back-to-back-to-back All-Star honors from 2016-18. He was also the National League’s “Reliever of the Year” in 2016 and ’17, as well as the league’s saves leader in ’17 and ’22.

Part of the Dodgers’ World Series winning team in 2020, Jansen later left for Atlanta in 2022, playing on a one-year contract that saw him notch 41 saves and finish the season with a record of 5-2.

Since 2010, the 35-year-old has played in 766 games with a career ERA of 2.46 and 391 saves.