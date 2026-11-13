BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Sox have signed first baseman Jake Bauers to a four-year, $58M contract, according to ESPN.

The Sox strike early in the offseason, signing Bauers, who comes off an impressive 2026 season with the World Series-winning Milwaukee Brewers.

Bauers, 31, batted .266 with 26 homers and drove in 86 runs last season, posting an impressive .874 OPS.

Bauers’ impressive regular season carried into the postseason, where he helped propel the Brewers to the World Series and won the National League Championship Series (NLCS) MVP.

Bauers will enter his eighth season in the majors, having played for the Tampa Bay Rays, (then) Cleveland Indians, Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees, and Brewers. He’ll look to provide some lefty pop to the Red Sox offense when the season begins, pending a looming lockout.

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