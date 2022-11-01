BOSTON (WHDH) - Less than two months into his season-long suspension with the Boston Celtics, Ime Udoka seems destined to replace Steve Nash as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, according to ESPN.

ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Udoka has “emerged as the likely next” coach for the Nets, according to sources.

Suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka has emerged as the likely next Brooklyn Nets head coach and his hiring could be finalized as soon as the next 24-to-48 hours, sources tell ESPN. Celtics will let him leave for another job. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 1, 2022

The news comes on the heels of the Nets parting ways with Steve Nash, who led the team to a 2-5 start this season.

Citing ESPN sources, Wojnarowski said the Celtics are willing to let Udoka leave for another job and that the Nets could have him in Brooklyn within the next two days.

Udoka was suspended for a year by the Celtics organization after a months-long investigation by an outside law firm found multiple violations of team policies. Sources told The Associated Press that his infractions involved an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the organization.

Going into the 2022-23 season, Joe Mazzulla was named interim head coach for Boston.

