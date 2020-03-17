ESPN: Tom Brady to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

BOSTON (WHDH) - Tom Brady is expected to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to reports.

An official signing date has not been released.

Tampa is the expected landing spot for Tom Brady barring anything unforeseen, sources tell me and @JeffDarlington. There's no signing date or announcement officially set up, but Brady is expected to be a Buccaneer. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

Adam Schefter, of ESPN, tweeted around 6:30 p.m. that Tampa is the expected landing spot for Brady barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Tampa Bay was the runner up for Brett Favre; it is not expected to be the runner up for Tom Brady. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

After two decades, three league MVPs and six Super Bowl rings, the former New England Patriots quarterback announced his “football journey will take place elsewhere.”

Leaving one important question on everyone’s minds — where?

Brady will be the oldest starting quarterback in the league at 43 at the beginning of next season.

Free agency officially begins on Wednesday.

