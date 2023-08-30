Two backup quarterbacks waived by the New England Patriots may still be sticking around the organization, according to reports.

Citing sources, ESPN NFL Nation reporter Mike Reiss said Wednesday afternoon that both Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham plan on re-signing with the Patriots practice squad.

The news came a day after NFL teams finalized their 53-man rosters and made player cuts ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

Selected in the 2022 draft’s fourth round after time with Western Kentucky and Houston Baptist, Zappe saw action in four games last season, starting in two games and winning on both occasions while Mac Jones recovered from a high ankle sprain.

Meanwhile, Cunningham was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2023 after playing in the United States Football League following his time at Louisville.

QBs Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham (also WR) are both planning to re-sign with the Patriots practice squad.



And while the sound is a little muffled, I believe I hear Bill Belichick's favorite Taylor Swift song – "You Need to Calm Down" — playing from his Gillette office. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 30, 2023