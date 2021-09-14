BOSTON (WHDH) - Councilor At-Large Annissa Essaibi George, 47, touted her experiences as a former public school teacher, mother of four, and small business owner as she made a final push for the mayor’s office.

First elected in 2015, Essaibi-George is the daughter of immigrants — a father from Tunisia and a mother born in Germany in a settlement for people displaced from Poland.

She is expected to address supporters in Dorchester on Tuesday night.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest preliminary election results.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)