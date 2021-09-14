BOSTON (WHDH) - Councilor At-Large Annissa Essaibi George, 47, touted her experiences as a former public school teacher, mother of four, and small business owner as she made a final push for the mayor’s office.

First elected in 2015, Essaibi-George is the daughter of immigrants — a father from Tunisia and a mother born in Germany in a settlement for people displaced from Poland.

She is expected to address supporters in Dorchester on Tuesday night.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest preliminary election results.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox