The candidates for Boston’s mayoral election hit the streets as residents hit the polls for early voting Saturday, with voters saying they appreciated the ability to cast their ballots before November.

Election Day is Nov. 2 but voters can go to certain locations in Boston beforehand to cast their votes for mayor, City Council and for several ballot questions.

“It’s more convenient, I think. Saturday is much better than Tuesday, and this is really close to where I live,” said early voter Zachary Lee.

“It’s very important [to vote], just as important as the federal, especially as these directly impact us,” said Phyliss St. Hubert, who also voted early.

The mayoral candidates also emphasized voter participation at events Saturday. At a Mattapan bakery with several firefighters, City Councilor Annissa Essaibi-George said she wanted to increase turnout.

“The work that we’re doing as a campaign to get Boston’s voters, our city’s residents engaged in this process, because it’s such an important one, I’m excited to see it,” Essaibi-George said. “I’m hopeful that our Boston residents get engaged in this election.”

City Councilor Michelle Wu campaigned outside the Boston Public Library with Sen. Elizabeth Warren offering her endorsement, and said her team was making sure residents knew to come out and vote.

“This election is about the future of our city, and we are going door to door to ensure that everyone knows the stakes of this moment in our history,” Wu said. “What matters at the end of the day is people showing up and making their voices heard.”

