CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A historic gridiron matchup is set to take place at Harvard Stadium on Saturday as Morehouse College and Johnson C. Smith University go head to head in the Essence HBCU classic.

Morehouse College’s Athletic Director, Former NBA player Harold Ellis, says his team is excited for the big game to be held in Boston.

“Some of them have never even been north,” Ellis said. “Like, I’m the only guy that loves Boston, I don’t know if I had my best NBA game in Boston, Larry Bird was my favorite player growing up. I’m a Boston fan! So, I’m excited to get the experience for the boys and our college and our senior leadership are real excited about coming to Boston.”

This weekend’s game marks the first time in 55-years that two Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) will play against each other at Harvard.

The game caps off “For the Culture Week” in Boston, celebrating the city’s black community and culture. Ellis says that sense of community is a part of what makes HBCUs so special.

“I’m not just talking about Morehouse College, I’m talking about all HBCUs in general,” Ellis said. “It creates a sense of safety, it creates a sense of pride. A lot of times, the HBCUs are the backbone of these students’ lives, and I think that’s really important.”

The excitement around the game has brought more visibility to efforts to bring a HBCU satellite campus. Boston City Councilor Brian Worrell says the move would only contribute to Boston’s legacy as a hub for higher learning and culture.

“I think when we’re talking about the mecca of education right here in the city of Boston, the presence of having a Historically Black College or University needs to be in the mecca of education,” Worrell said. “There’s many different ways and many different pathways that we can take to have that presence, but as we continue to develop and have these conversations, we’ll try to put together a few different proposals on what those pathways can look like.”

Ellis says he’s already excited for the historic game and is proud to see that excitement reflected throughout the city as well.

“I was walking down the street here in Boston and saw a sign that says the mayor is welcoming the football classic, I was impressed to see Morehouse on the billboard, I get excited,” Ellis said. “It’s gonna be big for your city, it’s gonna be big for your inner city!”

The Essence HBCU Classic kicks off at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

