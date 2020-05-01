Essential workers demand safer conditions in May Day protests

BOSTON (WHDH) - Essential workers took to the streets across the nation Friday to fight for safer conditions.

The Metro Boston Postal Workers union stood by these protestors stopping traffic on Summer Street outside the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, which has been converted into a field hospital to treat COVID-19 patients.

“Essential workers have answered the call,” Scott Hoffman, president of the APWU 100 said. “It would be nice to see the reward of hazard pay but we’re still on the job getting it done.”

Unions from all over the area joined in to show their support for all the people who put the hospital together and who keep it running on International Workers Day.

The protestors are donating personal protective equipment to the staff as well.

“Wherever they’re striking today it is honoring the legacy of all the workers in the past and present we’ve been fighting for dignity and respect on the job and in this time. Especially during COVID-19, we are standing in solidarity with all workers, “Greater Boston Labor Councilor Darlene Lombos said.

